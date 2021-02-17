 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police arrest woman who walked away from Lincoln prison
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Omaha police arrest woman who walked away from Lincoln prison

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police arrested an inmate Monday who had failed to return to Community Corrections Center in Lincoln more than a month ago.

Berg failed to return to CCC-Lincoln on Jan. 1 from her work assignment in the community. She started serving a three-year sentence in February 2020 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

CCC-Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities operated by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least-restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Correctional Services nurse arrested for unauthorized communications
Lincoln man sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography
Nebraska State Penitentiary would house lower-risk inmates under Corrections plan

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Prisons logo 2020 with bars
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH cyber chief: SolarWinds hack clean-up underway

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News