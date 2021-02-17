Omaha police arrest woman who walked away from Lincoln prison

Omaha police arrested an inmate Monday who had failed to return to Community Corrections Center in Lincoln more than a month ago.

Berg failed to return to CCC-Lincoln on Jan. 1 from her work assignment in the community. She started serving a three-year sentence in February 2020 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

CCC-Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities operated by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least-restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

