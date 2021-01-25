Omaha man arrested, charged for alleged part in inciting breach of U.S. Capitol

An Omaha man who came within steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day it was breached shutting down Congress, allegedly yelled for people in the crowd to take a police officer's shield.
Brandon Straka, 44, now stands charged federally for it.
FBI agents arrested him Monday in Omaha.
In a brief statement, FBI public affairs spokeswoman Amy Adams said Straka faces three charges: impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder; knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct in or near a restricted building to impede official functions; and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.
He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
In a seven-page statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., FBI Special Agent Jeremy Desor said on Jan. 11 he learned about a tip indicating that Straka had posted a video on Twitter near the entrance of the U.S. Capitol shouting "Go, go."
Straka, who grew up in O'Neill, is a self-described "former liberal" and founder of the WalkAway Campaign, which encourages people to leave the Democratic Party. In October, he spoke on the same stage as Rep. Don Bacon at a rally in Omaha.
In court records, Desor said Straka spoke Jan. 5 at a "Stop the Steal" rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., calling attendees patriots and telling them to "fight back."
On Jan. 7, a day after the U.S. Capitol was breached, he posted a 58-minute video of himself and described making his way through a crowd of people the day before and walking up the stairs to the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI agent said a review of his Twitter account on Jan. 11 didn't turn up any videos or posts from Jan. 6 related directly to his actions at the Capitol. But, tips from the public with screenshots of his Twitter activity that day included posts where he'd said he'd arrived a few hours earlier "as patriots were storming from all sides."
He said he was close to entering himself and got tear gas in his eyes.
One witness allegedly told the FBI Straka had posted a video of himself on the cusp of going in, saying "We're going in. We're going in."
He later deleted the video, but Desor said it was posted to YouTube with a description that read: "Fair use historical record of Brandon Straka storming the Capitol on Jan. 6th."
Desor said at one point in the video, Straka can be heard yelling "Go! Go!" as the crowd in front of him tried to push their way into the entrance, then saying to someone "I wanna try."
Soon after, the crowd can be seen pushing past a Capitol Police officer, holding a shield.
That's when, Desor alleged, Straka yelled "Take it away from him," and people in the crowd grabbed it to chants of "Take it! Take it!"
As the officer tried to get his shield back, he was pushed deeper into the crowd.
Straka appeared to get within a few feet of the doorway when he turned the camera to record himself saying, "They're using gas. We're being gassed right now."
Soon after, a man is seen coming out of the Capitol, saying "We did our job," and another saying "Mission accomplished."
"The video ended with Straka still in the area at the top of the steps near the entrance to the U.S. Capitol but not having entered the building," the FBI agent wrote.
Later that day, Straka posted to Twitter, saying he was confused by people seemingly embarrassed this happened.
"... Be embarrassed & hide if you need to - but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”
Straka said perhaps he missed the part where it was agreed it would "be a revolution of ice cream cones & hair-braiding parties" to take back the government.