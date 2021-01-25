Omaha man arrested, charged for alleged part in inciting breach of U.S. Capitol

Soon after, the crowd can be seen pushing past a Capitol Police officer, holding a shield.

That's when, Desor alleged, Straka yelled "Take it away from him," and people in the crowd grabbed it to chants of "Take it! Take it!"

As the officer tried to get his shield back, he was pushed deeper into the crowd.

Straka appeared to get within a few feet of the doorway when he turned the camera to record himself saying, "They're using gas. We're being gassed right now."

Soon after, a man is seen coming out of the Capitol, saying "We did our job," and another saying "Mission accomplished."

"The video ended with Straka still in the area at the top of the steps near the entrance to the U.S. Capitol but not having entered the building," the FBI agent wrote.

Later that day, Straka posted to Twitter, saying he was confused by people seemingly embarrassed this happened.

"... Be embarrassed & hide if you need to - but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”