Oakland, Nebraska, police chief to surrender law enforcement certification

The embattled police chief of Oakland — who has been under investigation by the FBI after a state audit found he had misused city funds — is set to voluntarily surrender his state law enforcement certification next week.
Terry Poland, who had been the police chief of the Burt County town since 2015, was placed on administrative leave in mid-June after auditors alleged he spent $14,000 in city funds on personal recreation items, such as an ice-fishing house, a wake board and a basketball backboard.
The former police chief had told Oakland officials he used gift cards to buy ammunition from Scheels sporting goods stores.
But according to the state auditor, Poland instead used the gift cards "to purchase personal items, such as a Yeti cooler, jewelry, clothing, food/snacks, fishing equipment and other goods that serve no apparent public or municipal purpose."
Poland is one of two law enforcement officers set to surrender his certificate next week.
A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.