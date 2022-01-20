NY couple accused of $59.6M Medicaid fraud involving chain of Nebraska nursing homes

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has accused a New York couple of carrying out a $59.6 million Medicaid fraud involving the ownership of a chain of nursing homes in Nebraska.

In the complaint filed in Lancaster County District Court, Joseph Schwartz, Rosie Schwartz and Skyline Healthcare LLC are accused of surreptitiously directing and controlling the major operations and management of 22 Nebraska facilities under the Cottonwood Healthcare LLC umbrella and making decisions that were detrimental to the facilities and financially beneficial to the Schwartzes and Skyline.

The facilities ultimately were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Vicki Adams said Skyline, through the Schwartzes, acquired operational ownership of well over 100 nursing homes in Nebraska and a half dozen other states starting in 2016.

The 22 in Nebraska previously had operated as Golden Living.

Adams said business office managers, many of whom had worked for Golden Living before the transfer of ownership, were told the facilities would function much the same as they had before.