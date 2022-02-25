 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Bend teacher accused of holding child down, allowing others to hit student

NORTH BEND — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at North Bend Central Public Schools.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan told the Norfolk Daily News that the sheriff’s office is investigating an alleged assault involving a North Bend Central teacher who works with elementary and middle school students.

Vaughan said Wednesday that no charges had been filed.

According to a parent of a North Bend student, a male teacher was allegedly holding an elementary-age student down and allowing other students to hit the targeted student in the stomach.

The parent said there was a video of the alleged incident and that it had been forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

The alleged incident occurred on or around Feb. 17 and apparently involved multiple witnesses. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was planning to interview a possible witness before submitting a report to the county attorney’s office, Vaughan said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

North Bend superintendent Dan Endorf said on Wednesday that there was “a personnel incident,” but he did not provide a name of the teacher or details about what may have occurred. Endorf did not say whether the teacher had been terminated or placed on administrative leave.

The superintendent said the district would release a statement and, after conferring with an attorney, provided the following Wednesday afternoon:

“Due to the privacy and confidentiality laws governing the contents of personnel files and student records, the school district cannot provide a substantive response at this time.”

