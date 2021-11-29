 Skip to main content
Norfolk woman dies in crash on U.S. 81
Norfolk woman dies in crash on U.S. 81

NORFOLK -- A Norfolk woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on U.S. 81.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a crash just south of the Nebraska 98 junction. Investigators said that a northbound GMC Envoy driven by Amanda Thackston, 26, of Norfolk, crossed the center line in front of a southbound Peterbilt semi pulling a refrigerated trailer. 

Thackston, who died in the crash, was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi, owned by Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. and driven by Kenneth Schanche, 62, of Lesterville, South Dakota, sustained severe front-end damage. 

