Two Norfolk men could face charges related to the death of a bald eagle in Stanton County.
About 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle northwest of the main Wood Duck recreation area, about 3 miles southwest of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The suspicious vehicle was located in a field.
While having contact with two men who were inside the vehicle, it was determined that they had a dead American bald eagle in their possession, Unger said. Further investigation revealed that the two had allegedly shot and killed the protected national bird in the recreation area. According to the sheriff, both men said they planned on cooking and eating the bird.
Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill it. Two Honduran nationals, Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, 20, and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20, both of Norfolk, were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle.
Hernandez-Tziquin also was cited for not having a driver’s license. More serious charges are possible as the investigation into the eagle’s death continues, Unger said.
When a pair of bald eagles made a nest in the lakeside Milwaukee neighborhood of Bay View, the community was thrilled. One or both eagles used to sit in Sue Gradus' tall tree overlooking the lake. "It was just amazing because he's close enough," she said. "You don't expect it in the city." But the female fell ill and wildlife officials had to rescue her when she was found beneath her nest. The next day she had to be euthanized because of her deteriorating condition and later tested positive for avian influenza. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says this new avian influenza strain has been found in 34 states, with eagles affected in at least 17. Officials say it's more widespread and affecting more wild bird species than during the last outbreak in 2015.
10 previously endangered animals that have evaded extinction
1. American Alligator
Previously listed as endangered because its skin was popular for clothing, the American Alligator has made a full recovery after being protected from the 1960s through 1987.
RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
2. Southern White Rhinoceros
Unlike the Northern White Rhinoceros, which only has two females left and no males that are known of, the Southern White Rhinoceros bounced back through conservation and breeding efforts and anti-poaching laws.
TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
3. Gray Wolf
The gray wolf was listed as endangered in the 1970s after hunting and depopulation efforts were taken too far, but was able to recover after becoming protected. It was taken off the list in 2011.
Allison Shelley/Getty Images/TNS
4. Snow Leopard
The snow leopard isn't completely devoid of risk after being endangered since 1972, but its status went from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2017, giving some hope to recovery after numerous conservation efforts.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS
5. North American Gray Whale
While not all gray whales are recovering, the North American Gray Whale's population (those around the shores of North America) has grown greatly after being protected since 1946 and were moved off of the list in 1994.
OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
6. Panda
Pandas have been protected since the 1980s, with the Chinese government not only enforcing anti-poaching laws, but also set up panda reserves in order to promote conservation. This paid off, as the panda population has grown to at least 2,000 in the wild with more on the way.
PAUL ZINKEN/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
7. Grizzly Bear
In 1975, we realized there were only about 140 grizzly bears left, and promptly put them on the Endangered Species List. Now, there are around 50,000 around the world, making them a lot less at risk than they once were and removing them from the list.
DANI POZO/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
8. Manatee
Manatee numbers were dwindling due to being killed by humans, both intentionally through hunting and unintentionally through boating incidents, and having their habitats destroyed for commercial and residential purposes. After being added to the Endangered Species List and seeing improvements on all fronts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now proposes to mark them as "threatened" as opposed to "endangered."
GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
9. Louisiana Black Bear
The Louisiana black bear, the inspiration for the teddy bear, had been listed as endangered starting in 1992 due to loss of habitat. As of 2015, the bear has bounced back and been delisted.
Dreamstime/TNS
10. Steller Sea Lion
The Steller sea lions were down to 18,000 in 1979, and listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. Now, after 23 years of protection, the population has grown to a whomping 70,000.
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
