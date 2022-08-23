Norfolk man sentenced to probation for aiding women with concealment of baby’s remains

MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to probation Tuesday for his role in the improper disposal of a baby’s remains in April.

The 22-year-old was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to nine months of probation for attempted concealing the death of another person, a misdemeanor crime that he pleaded no contest to July 12. He had faced up to 6 months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.

The Madison County Attorney’s Office had agreed not to oppose a probation sentence as part of a plea bargain.

The man was convicted for lending support in April to Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, Celeste Burgess, then 17, by providing transportation to multiple sites around the Norfolk area where the baby’s remains were buried.

Jessica Burgess is accused of helping her daughter abort, burn and bury her fetus when she was nearly six months pregnant. Both women have pleaded not guilty.