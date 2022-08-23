 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Norfolk man sentenced to probation for aiding women with concealment of baby’s remains

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to probation Tuesday for his role in the improper disposal of a baby’s remains in April.

The 22-year-old was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to nine months of probation for attempted concealing the death of another person, a misdemeanor crime that he pleaded no contest to July 12. He had faced up to 6 months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.

The Madison County Attorney’s Office had agreed not to oppose a probation sentence as part of a plea bargain.

The man was convicted for lending support in April to Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, Celeste Burgess, then 17, by providing transportation to multiple sites around the Norfolk area where the baby’s remains were buried.

Jessica Burgess is accused of helping her daughter abort, burn and bury her fetus when she was nearly six months pregnant. Both women have pleaded not guilty.

People are also reading…

Norfolk mother and daughter accused of illegal abortion, burning and burying body
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News