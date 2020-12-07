 Skip to main content
Niobrara woman arrested after Norfolk man stabbed to death
A Norfolk man was stabbed to death early Monday, and a woman has been arrested and faces possible murder charges in connection to the homicide, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Roger Saul, 41, was pronounced dead inside a Norfolk apartment when police arrived shortly after midnight. First responders found him with a stab wound to the neck.

A witness told police Saul and Latessa Thomas, 24, were in an argument when Thomas grabbed a knife and began threatening Saul, Norfolk Police said in a news release, before she stabbed him in the neck.

Norfolk officers located Thomas a few blocks away and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
