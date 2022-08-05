Neighbor arrested in connection to 4 Laurel homicides, Nebraska authorities say

A day after authorities found four bodies at two crime scenes in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel on Thursday, police arrested a 42-year-old man who lived on the same street as his alleged victims, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Jason A. Jones, who had lived on Elm Street in Laurel since at least 2019, was arrested at his home around 2:30 a.m. Friday after "physical evidence" at both crime scenes pointed to him, the state patrol's superintendent said.

“I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now,” Col. John Bolduc said at a Friday morning news conference at the Cedar County town's fire station.

“And that’s gonna be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they’re gonna feel, because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes.”

Bolduc said Jones had serious burns over “a large part of his body" upon his arrest, apparently stemming from the pair of fires set at the victims' homes. He was taken by helicopter to CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where he remains in serious condition.

Bolduc expressed his thanks to everyone involved in what he described as an "entire team effort" to identify and locate a suspect in the case. He specifically saluted crews whose efforts in fighting the fire "preserved the evidence that led us directly to the suspect," though Bolduc declined to further describe the evidence investigators say they uncovered in the houses.

Those killed were identified as Gene Twiford, 86; his wife Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55. All three were residents of the home at 503 Elm St. and found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Three blocks down the street, Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the home she lived in at 209 Elm St.

Authorities uncovered their bodies after responding to reported house fires shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. Fire inspectors determined accelerants were used in both fires, which Bolduc said were set around the same time Thursday morning.

Any connection between the deceased and Jones — aside from their proximity — remains unclear. Bolduc declined to share a suspected motive for the alleged crimes, which he described as homicides.

Although Bolduc would not say if other arrests could follow in the case, he said there was no longer a threat to the Laurel community.

It's unclear if Jones, who lived at 206 Elm St., ever left Laurel in the aftermath of the crimes. Bolduc faced scrutiny from reporters on Friday for authorities’ unclear guidance on whether local businesses should enter lockdown.

“We’re limited to the facts that had at the time,” he said. “Certainly, with 60-plus law enforcement officers in town yesterday, we felt like the community was pretty safe.”

Bolduc also walked back his agency’s Thursday warning about a Black man who they said was seen driving a silver sedan away from Laurel in the aftermath of the incident.

“We don’t believe that’s the same person,” he said. “But we would like to talk to that person as a witness if we are able to identify them. But, certainly, as the information has developed, that lead became less significant.”

Laurel is a community of nearly 1,000 people located 40 minutes west of Sioux City, Iowa.