Nebraska troopers say they seized 230 pounds of marijuana in two-day period
  • Updated
Marijuana seizure

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte on Tuesday led to an Indiana man's arrest after 146 pounds of marijuana were found in the bed of the pickup and a small amount of methamphetamine in the cab, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people after finding more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances in two traffic stops this week.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed a Dodge Ram fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 between Lexington and Cozad, spokesman Cody Thomas said.

During the stop, he said, a police dog indicated the smell of drugs inside the pickup, and a search turned up 88 pounds of marijuana in luggage in the bed of the pickup.

Marijuana seizure

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested three Georgia people Monday after finding 88 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage in the bed of a pickup.

Thomas said troopers also found THC pills, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and gummies in the cab.

They arrested the driver John Valencia Lopez, 21, and passengers Jesse Jarquin, 23, and Evelin Morales Ramos, 21, all of Georgia, on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Thomas said at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, another trooper stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on I-80 near North Platte for a registration issue.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the pickup turned up 146 pounds of marijuana in the bed, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine in the cab.

Troopers arrested the driver, Brian Nixon, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

