Nebraska town agrees to $16,000 settlement with resident behind 'burdensome' letters to city officials

He said he, too, has no shortage of his own "pen pals."

"But rather than accept that as one of the privileges of public service, the defendants decided to pursue a lawsuit that asked a state court to impose a prior restraint on the plaintiff's speech," Gerrard said.

Brock won. But, rather than being content with having his First Amendment rights vindicated, he filed another lawsuit, the judge said.

"This court's docket is full of cases genuinely implicating lives, livelihoods and liberty — but instead of addressing those claims, the court finds its attention diverted by having to referee this squabble. It is tempting to turn this car around and go straight home. But of course, as long as the parties intend to keep it up, the court is duty-bound to preside," Gerrard wrote then.

He went on to dismiss Brock's claims alleging that the city's actions constituted malicious prosecution.

But he said Petska and Sikyta weren't entitled to qualified immunity at that stage of the proceedings on the First Amendment retaliation claims, as their attorneys had argued.