Nebraska task force has helped evacuate more than 100 Louisianans after Hurricane Ida

Members of Nebraska Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team, have helped rescue more than 100 people as they wade through knee-high water sweeping through the streets of southern Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The task force — made up of 40 private citizens and firefighters from the Lincoln and Omaha areas — were dispatched to Alexandria, Louisiana, on Friday ahead of the storm's arrival. Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds as high as 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Nebraska's task force has spent the days since assisting local first responders in rescue operations in Louisiana, where the storm left behind flooded roads and stranded residents who either refused or were unable to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, Task Force 1 Chief Brad Thavenet said in a conference call with Lincoln-area reporters Tuesday.
"They've had to cut trees with a chainsaw just to make a path down a roadway," said Thavenet, who was en route to a regional FEMA office in Kansas City, Missouri, where he will assist in directing the disaster response in Louisiana remotely.
Thavenet said team members have compared the destruction they've witnessed to that of a tornado, and "then you throw in water that sometimes is up to their knees," he said.
Relaying information from his crew on the ground, Thavenet said the task force Tuesday methodically searched homes in Thibodeaux, a city of 15,000 about an hour west of New Orleans. Team members searched for residents who may have been stranded in their homes and unable to call for help. Thavenet said most of the southern portion of Louisiana is without power, and entire 911 dispatch centers have been unable to operate in the wake of the storm.
Crews with the Lincoln Electric Service and a 16-man contingent from the Nebraska Public Power District were dispatched this week to help restore power in the state, where more than 1 million customers remained without power Tuesday afternoon. The Omaha Public Power District sent 15 employees to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday.
The task force, working alongside a similar group from Texas, helped evacuate more than 100 residents Monday, Thavenet said, though those efforts were focused on houses where residents had signaled for help.
On Tuesday, the task force took a door-to-door approach, Thavenet said, inching its way through neighborhoods in an effort to evacuate residents who might otherwise not make it out.
The chief said task force members wore sealed yellow protective suits and walked with guiding sticks to protect against contaminants in floodwaters and avoid falling into potholes or other hazards lurking beneath the water.
"It's definitely hard for them to move around with power lines down, trees down, water over roads," Thavenet said, noting the lack of working infrastructure in the region. "And so it's taking a bit to get into some of these areas that they're trying to go to."
The task force's role in operations could evolve over the next 10 days as its deployment in Louisiana continues and as needs shift toward humanitarian recovery efforts, rather than rescue operations.
But for now, the force's 40 members on the ground in Louisiana are sawing through trees and checking in attics, searching for stranded survivors.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley.