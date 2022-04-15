 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Supreme Court suspends Plattsmouth attorney for 6 months

The Nebraska Supreme Court has suspended a Plattsmouth attorney from the practice of law for six months.

In an opinion issued Friday, the court said in June 2021, the Counsel for Discipline filed formal charges against James Owen, who has practiced law in Nebraska since September 2015.

The charges alleged "violations relating to competence, diligence, communications, fees and misconduct, some of which are attributable to his lack of appellate experience."

It involved a divorce case in Johnson County that ended up before the Court of Appeals, where he failed to respond or notify his client when the case was sent back to district court.

It was his first attempt to appeal such a case.

A second count related to his drafting of an order purported to have been signed by a judge and e-filed, though the judge hadn't signed it and it wasn't filed. The client later learned Owen had falsified the document. 

Owen made a conditional admission that he violated his oath of office as an attorney and didn't contest the allegations, in exchange for a six-month suspension.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

