Nebraska Supreme Court affirms Joshua Keadle's conviction for killing Peru State student

Prosecutors argued he had taken Thomas out to a boat ramp along the river intending to kill her, and dumped her body in the river. Keadle maintained he left the 19-year-old there — alive — when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer.

Her body never was found.

In Friday's decision, Justice Stephanie Stacy said the body of a missing person isn't required to prove there has been a homicide.

She said modern caselaw says although a conviction cannot be sustained solely upon a defendant’s out-of-court admission or voluntary confession, either or both are competent evidence and may, with evidence of facts and circumstances to support it, "establish the corpus delicti and guilty participation of the defendant."

She cited two prior cases — State v. Edwards and State v. Golyar — where the court has found that circumstantial evidence associated with a missing person’s disappearance was sufficient to establish a homicide without a body being found.

Christopher Edwards was convicted of second-degree murder for Jessica O'Grady's disappearance in 2006; and Shanna Golyar was convicted of first-degree murder of Cari Farver's disappearance in 2012.

On appeal, Pickens focused on the rule that a criminal conviction can't stand solely on out-of-court admissions. Without Keadle's, the state wouldn't have had enough evidence to prove Thomas' death was the result of a criminal act, he argued.

And he said the state offered “no blood evidence, other biological evidence, or any other kind of physical evidence” to prove it. And circumstantial evidence could have supported a noncriminal explanation for her death.

But Stacy said he hadn't properly preserved the issue by saying the trial court judge had erred by considering his statements. And, she said, the fact that the circumstantial evidence didn't include blood or DNA evidence doesn't prove a crime wasn't committed.

She said the question is whether the evidence reasonably infers that there was a death and that it was the result of a crime. And the court found ample circumstantial evidence to support the conclusion that Thomas died as a result of a criminal act, Stacy said.