The Nebraska State Patrol asked the public for help Monday as the agency investigates the disappearance of a 43-year-old Thayer County man, who is believed to be "missing under suspicious circumstances," the patrol said in a news release.

Jamie Balluch was last seen Feb. 2 at his job at Bruning Grain and Feed Company in Bruning, a town of around 285 residents that sits 25 miles north of the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Balluch is a 5-foot-6-inch, 140-pound white man with blue eyes, brown hair and a light beard.

He was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat, the State Patrol said.

The agency asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or disappearance to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via its website or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

