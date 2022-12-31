Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide after finding two adults dead in a home in David City on Friday.

Family members called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon and asked the agency to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street in David City.

Two people -- identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34 -- were found with suspected gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself. Diaz had a protection order against Palmero.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation, which is ongoing with the help of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022