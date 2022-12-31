 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide after finding two adults dead in a home in David City on Friday.

Family members called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon and asked the agency to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street in David City.

Two people -- identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34 -- were found with suspected gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself. Diaz had a protection order against Palmero.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation, which is ongoing with the help of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln parolee accused of shooting in Belmont neighborhood in November
Hickman man arrested for second time this month on stalking allegations
Woman facing felonies for series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln casino, police say
Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News