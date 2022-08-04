 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol investigating 'multiple fatalities' in Laurel

  Updated
Laurel crime scene

Authorities investigated two suspected crime scenes in Laurel on Thursday.

Authorities are investigating multiple fatalities in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel, where the Nebraska State Patrol said "multiple scenes" are involved.

Multiple witnesses told News Channel Nebraska that they saw or heard an explosion at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday near 3rd and Elm streets, where a heavy law enforcement presence remains evident, according to the news outlet.

Officials with hazmat suits were observed walking toward the scene by the middle of Thursday morning.

The State Patrol will release more information at a 3:30 p.m. news conference in the Cedar County town, according to an agency news release.

Law enforcement has set up a command post at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 Elm Street in Laurel.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

