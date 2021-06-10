Nebraska State Patrol IDs woman who died in Cass County while deputies tried to serve arrest warrants

The Nebraska State Patrol released the name of a woman on Wednesday who they say died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as Cass County deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants Monday.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies were outside the residence southeast of Weeping Water at about 9:30 p.m. when they heard a gunshot from inside the home and a person call for help, according to a news release.

Deputies went inside, where they attempted life-saving measures on April Crowley, 39. She died at the scene. The State Patrol said another person was also in the home at the time.

The patrol is investigating the incident as an in-custody death. No deputies discharged a weapon, according to the news release. The investigation is continuing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.