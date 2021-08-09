 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska State Patrol employs drone technology to speed up crash investigations
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska State Patrol employs drone technology to speed up crash investigations

  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is turning to drone technology to expedite investigations and clear roads more quickly following a crash.

The State Patrol has trained 19 crash investigators as certified drone pilots and has already used the technology to investigate several crash scenes, according to a news release.

Drone

Nebraska State Patrol crash investigators have spent several weeks training on the use of drones in investigations.

Participants in the drone program recently conducted training flights and reconstruction mapping tests at the site of Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island. 

“This technology brings NSP crash investigations to a new level,” program coordinator Lt. Brent Bockstadter said in the release. “The new drones, coupled with state-of-the-art mapping systems, allow our investigators to gather investigative images and data in less than half the time it used to take.”

Cass County man who shot at deputies in 2020 is sentenced to 18 to 32 years in prison
Seward County Sheriff's Office searching for man who escaped from handcuffs
Lincoln man arrested after breaking into two houses, shoplifting whiskey, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News