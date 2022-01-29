Nebraska State Patrol arrests two after high-speed chases

Two people were arrested after separate high-speed pursuits Friday night and into early Saturday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The first instance involved a vehicle traveling 115 mph on Interstate 80 near Grand Island at about 11:25 p.m. After a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

The driver, 36-year-old Andrew Willard of Bristol, Wisconsin, exited and reentered I-80 several times before deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office successfully brought the vehicle to a stop near Kearney using stop sticks.

Willard was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and multiple traffic violations. He was booked in the Hall County Jail.

Another driver was observed speeding on Interstate 480 near Omaha at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. After the driver refused to stop troopers initiated a pursuit.

Benjamin Crismon, 37, of Bellevue, merged on I-80 while driving more than 100 mph before exiting on 60th Street and losing control of his vehicle.

Crismon was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest and several traffic violations. He was booked in the Douglas County Jail.

