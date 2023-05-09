On Oct. 12, 2020, Kuuleilani Zalopany was at work, shingling a roof in La Vista, when Bellevue police drove up and delivered life-altering news: Her son, 17-year-old Kalani, had been robbed and shot in her home. He was dead.

“I’ve never screamed like that before and, hopefully, will never ever do it again,” she said.

In the days that followed, a hint of hope: An advocate with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office handed Zalopany a brochure on the state-run Crime Victim’s Reparations program, created to reimburse survivors of violent crime for medical bills, lost wages and counseling.

It’s a program meant to help Nebraskans who have been raped, abused, assaulted — or loved ones like Zalopany, reeling from the killing of a child.

But it’s also a program plagued by issues that prevent it from delivering help to Nebraskans in need, according to a survey of people who serve victims and several advocates who spoke to the Flatwater Free Press.

Crime victim fund State money for Nebraska’s Crime Victim’s Reparations program comes from multiple places, including about $20,000 from the state’s general fund, plus court fees and a percentage of the wages of inmates on work release. The fees and work release money are deposited into a cash fund with a balance of about $1.4 million as of mid-2022, according to the Crime Commission’s most recent budget request. The federal government allots money for crime victim compensation programs like this one, in all 50 U.S. states, via a formula: Currently, the formula is 75% of state money spent on victim claims two years prior. So, the amount of state money spent on claims affects the federal funding the program is eligible to receive down the road. An example of how that can play out: In Nebraska’s fiscal year 2021, federal funding dipped to $46,000, down from $151,000 in 2020. That award was based on state money spent during federal fiscal year 2018, according to the program. The next year, federal funding rose again, to $159,000.

Nebraska’s program aids only a fraction of crime victims when compared to most neighboring states.

It takes, on average, nearly half a calendar year to decide on claims, meaning that even families who receive money can wait in limbo for months.

The numbers reflect the frustration outlined in a recent legislative report and stories told by advocates fed up with what they view as a broken system. A young rape victim denied funding because her dad applied hours too late. A man, hit and killed by a car while standing in his front lawn, whose family was denied funeral costs because the act wasn’t intentional.

And an Omaha mom who requested $5,000 to pay for her slain son’s memorial service and burial. A mom who instead got zero dollars.

Kuuleilani Zalopany.

“Devastated,” she said about her reaction. “Beyond livid.”

‘Don’t hold your breath’

Nebraska’s program lags behind almost every nearby state.

Iowa approved the applications of almost 5,700 crime victims in the past two years for which data is available, using a mix of state money and federal dollars available to all 50 states.

In that same two-year period, Nebraska approved the requests of 118 victims.

Iowa paid victims $10.4 million. Nebraska: $561,000.

“The CVR program is, quite simply, not operating as the Legislature intended ... victims, as well as health care providers, are being left to bear the burden of a program designed to help them (that’s) currently failing in almost every way to do so,” said Erin Feichtinger, the Women’s Fund policy director, at a recent legislative hearing.

Like every U.S. state, Nebraska has “broad latitude” to decide who is eligible for compensation and how much they can get, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nebraska’s program is overseen by the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, which since 2019 has been run by executive director Don Arp Jr. He made $103,000 last year, and new Gov. Jim Pillen retained him.

Presented with the data, Arp wrote in an email that comparing Nebraska to other states “would not be helpful” since each state has its own rules and requirements.

“I know our program is serving crime victims well,” he wrote.

Several Nebraska lawmakers weren’t so sure.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, called the state-by-state numbers “alarming.”

Sens. John Fredrickson and Wendy DeBoer, both Omaha Democrats who introduced CVR-related bills this year, questioned if the program is accessible.

Sen. Rob Clements, a Republican from Elmwood, and Sen. Terrell McKinney, an Omaha Democrat, wondered if victims know the program exists.

“It’s surprising that we’re so much lower than nearby states,” said Clements, chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Arp isn’t concerned about Nebraska’s claim volume, saying that “community partners, hospitals, care providers and advocates all know about the program.”

But advocates said they’re often hesitant to recommend that victims apply, because they believe denial is inevitable. The program denies about half of applications.

A perceived shortage of money is one reason victims don’t apply, said Sarpy County Attorney Chief of Staff Jean Brazda.

“We really have to put that asterisk there (when we tell people about CVR), saying, ‘Yes, it's available, but don't hold your breath,’” she said.

Teshawna Sawyer, associate director of Grand Island-based Willow Rising, said that a few years ago, after repeated denials, she stopped recommending the domestic violence and sexual assault victims she works apply for the funding.

The program, she said, seems like “this elusive thing that we never actually get to work.”

A ‘callous’ denial

When Zalopany heard about the program, she assumed it would work for her family. The cap for funeral cost reimbursement is only $5,000.

She submitted the required materials, including details of her son’s death, his death certificate and itemized funeral receipts.

Claims are investigated by one staff member and evaluated by Arp.

The verdict came months later via email: Denied.

She appealed to the Crime Victims Reparations Committee, and sent documentation she hoped would reverse the denial.

Eventually, she received a letter affirming Arp’s decision.

The committee voted to “deny the claim for compensation because based upon the record before the committee, the victim could not be found to be completely free of culpability with regard to the act which produced the injury to the victim,” it read.

In plain English: The state had decided her teenage son had some fault in his own death.

“How the (expletive) does my son have any culpability in his own death? It’s the most asinine miscarriage of justice,” she said.

Rigid rules, complex cases

Service providers say CVR’s rules are far too rigid — or rigidly interpreted — for a program meant to serve Nebraskans in complex, tragic circumstances.

It requires most crimes be reported to law enforcement in three days, though there are exceptions for sexual assault, sex trafficking and abuse.

Victims, often traumatized, don’t report crimes immediately, said Melanie Kirk, legal director at the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

“I think that CVR is an incredibly important program and that, unfortunately, the requirements — they're difficult,” she said.

The program mandates that a claim must be received within two years of the crime. The applicant must have cooperated with the criminal justice system during the investigation and prosecution.

And it says applications can be denied if a victim broke the law and that violation “caused or contributed” to their injury or death. Between 2015 and this January, 33 applications were denied due to “contributory conduct.”

Not all providers dislike the system. Misty Rowley, program director at Ainsworth’s Bright Horizons, which aids domestic violence victims, said she has helped roughly five people apply for CVR in the last few years with a roughly 80% success rate.

“I think the program is run really well within the parameters that they have,” Rowley said. “I do think that there could be some changes in the parameters, but that's kind of the legislative side.”

A survey of 18 programs, done by DeBoer’s staff and the Women’s Fund of Omaha last year, turned up a few bright spots. (Jo Giles, executive director of the Women’s Fund of Omaha, serves on the Nebraska Journalism Trust’s board of directors.)

A third of survey takers said how helpful the program’s current staff member is during the application process.

But that survey also identified many problems with how Nebraska helps, or doesn’t help, its crime victims.

The denial rate is too high, providers argued. The program’s requirements are too strict. It sometimes treats Nebraskans who apply for the program like accomplices to the crime instead of victims of crime, they argued.

Nebraska’s denial rate affects the program’s funding. That’s because federal funding for the program is allocated via a formula: 75% of the state money spent on victim claims two years prior.

North and South Dakota are the only U.S. states that received less federal funding than Nebraska in 2022, federal data shows. Nebraska has been in the bottom three recipients each year since 2019.

The report notes that the program’s problems can’t be addressed by changing requirements alone — rather, it reads, it “demonstrates the need for a program run by professionals who understand the complex dynamics of victimization.”

Arp agrees the program needs more staff. The commission has requested funding for another staff member.

“Time has shown that only having one staff handicaps our ability to process claims at an acceptable pace,” the budget request reads, adding that Nebraska is “maybe the only state” operating its program with just one employee.

Arp recently responded to the report in an eight-page letter to DeBoer, noting the crime commission wasn’t consulted.

He wrote that when CVR denies a claim because of “a lack of innocence,” there is “clear criminal activity.” He included recent examples, including a gang fight and drug deals that turned violent.

He told the Flatwater Free Press that his decision making is “always victim-focused.”

“As I review the staff recommendation, I do so from a stance that supports approval and only makes changes if clear grounds for denial are found,” he wrote.

Life-changing potential

If Nebraska’s program were ultimately able to offer more support, Sawyer said, it would change the lives of crime victims who desperately need it.

It was life-changing for Theresa Lawson, who applied five years ago, soon after she learned her ex-husband had been sexually abusing her teen daughter.

Bills were piling up from the art therapy that had significantly helped her daughter. The therapist wrote Lawson’s application, she said, and she quickly received the counseling maximum: $2,000.

As a single mom of five, Lawson said that meant “everything.”

The program ended up meaning something very different to Kuuleilani Zalopany. She still feels wounded by a system that purports to be there to help people like her.

In the end, she paid for the funeral with money from a GoFundMe fund started by a friend — money meant to help Zalopany and her family move back to Hawaii.

Being back home has not helped her forget what happened in Nebraska.

“I sat here struggling and struggling, still trying to recover from when I lost my son, emotionally, mentally and financially,” she said from Hawaii. “And there is no restitution. There is no balance of the scales, like — it's all tipped to one side …”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Nebraska statistics #1. Adams County (tie) #1. Perkins County (tie) #1. Nuckolls County (tie) #1. Nance County (tie) #1. Morrill County (tie) #1. Merrick County (tie) #1. McPherson County (tie) #1. Madison County (tie) #1. Loup County (tie) #1. Logan County (tie) #1. Hooker County (tie) #1. Phelps County (tie) #1. Lincoln County (tie) #1. Kimball County (tie) #1. Keya Paha County (tie) #1. Keith County (tie) #1. Kearney County (tie) #1. Johnson County (tie) #1. Jefferson County (tie) #1. Pierce County (tie) #1. Platte County (tie) #1. Polk County (tie) #1. Lancaster County (tie) #1. Knox County (tie) #1. Stanton County (tie)