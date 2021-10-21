Nebraska law enforcement agencies have until January to adopt intervention policy

It also requires officers to report instances of excessive force to agency supervisors "as soon as feasible." If the two officers work for different agencies, the policy requires supervisors in both to be alerted to the excessive force incident.

The policy lays out a five-step process for investigating each report and ensuring protections for the reporting officer.

It's unclear how many of the state's law enforcement agencies already have an intervention policy in place. Don Arp, the executive director of the Crime Commission, said the organization doesn't yet track which agencies do or don't.

The Lincoln Police Department last August implemented its own intervention policy, though it seems to require a higher threshold to force intervention.

LPD officers have a duty to intervene when they witness a "criminal act committed by an employee." The policy, outlined in the agency's standards of conduct, also requires officers to report violations but does not mention protections.