Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility employee arrested for unauthorized communication with prisoner

A corporal with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was arrested on Wednesday after having unauthorized communication with a prisoner, according to the department.

Ashley Bractic, an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and resigned from her position with the department, a corrections news release said. She had worked at the facility since June 2020.

The release did not detail the nature of Bractic's unauthorized communication, but the 24-year-old could face Class 4 felony charges in Douglas County.

