Nebraska City man pleads guilty to manslaughter for New Year's Eve shooting

A 22-year-old Nebraska City man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man on New Year's Eve.

Donald Pack initially was accused of second-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old David Holmes, but in a deal with prosecutors pleaded to the reduced charge plus two child abuse charges.

He will face up to 26 years in prison at his sentencing in August.

According to court records, Nebraska City Police were sent to an apartment at 715 11th Corso just after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, where they found Holmes unresponsive on the living room couch with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head near his temple.

Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene.

Pack had left the apartment but called the Otoe County dispatch and said he had shot someone and still had the loaded gun. In a second call, he directed them to his location a few blocks away and said he put down the gun.

While being taken to jail, Pack told an officer it was all an accident.

"I did not shoot that dude intentionally," he said, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Police said Pack's children and Holmes' son were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.