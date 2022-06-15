 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Nebraska City man pleads guilty to manslaughter for New Year's Eve shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

A 22-year-old Nebraska City man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man on New Year's Eve.

Donald Pack initially was accused of second-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old David Holmes, but in a deal with prosecutors pleaded to the reduced charge plus two child abuse charges.

He will face up to 26 years in prison at his sentencing in August.

According to court records, Nebraska City Police were sent to an apartment at 715 11th Corso just after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, where they found Holmes unresponsive on the living room couch with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head near his temple.

Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene.

Pack had left the apartment but called the Otoe County dispatch and said he had shot someone and still had the loaded gun. In a second call, he directed them to his location a few blocks away and said he put down the gun.

While being taken to jail, Pack told an officer it was all an accident.

People are also reading…

"I did not shoot that dude intentionally," he said, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Police said Pack's children and Holmes' son were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln police arrest 'dangerous subject' on campus
Police investigating shooting at north Lincoln mobile home park
Alvo man killed by Cass County deputies in February was shot in back, records show
Car overturns into Lancaster County ditch amid police pursuit, sheriff says
+1 
Donald Pack

Donald Pack

 Courtesy photo
+1 
David Holmes

David Holmes

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado rampages through Chinese village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News