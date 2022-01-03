 Skip to main content
Nebraska City man charged with second-degree murder in New Year's Eve shooting
A 22-year-old Nebraska City man is facing five felony charges, including second-degree murder, after police say he shot and killed a 21-year-old man on Friday.

Donald Pack told Nebraska City Police officers the shooting was an accident as they transported him to the county jail Friday night, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Police responded to an apartment at 715 11th Corso at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, where they found David T. Holmes unresponsive on the living room couch with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers in the apartment learned Pack, alleged to be armed with a handgun, had fled the scene on foot, according to the affidavit. As police searched the area for him, Pack called the Otoe County dispatch center and told authorities he was near Ninth Street and Ninth Corso, according to the affidavit. 

Pack was arrested near the intersection without incident. Officers found a .380 semiautomatic handgun about 50 feet away from where they took Pack into custody, according to police. 

Along with second-degree murder, Pack has been charged with possessing a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of intentional felony child abuse. Three children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit. 

Pack is being held at the Otoe County Jail on a $1 million percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $100,000 to be released. 

The 22-year-old will appear in court later this month.

