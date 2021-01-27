Nebraska AG Peterson: Abuse 'victims need to be recognized … and supported'

"This will allow us to track from when a medical provider utilizes that kit all the way through prosecution and everything in between," she said. "We'll have timeframes around every single stop."

Spokeswoman Suzanne Gage said the website is not intended to be public. The site has two buttons: one where medical professionals, DNA examiners, prosecutors and law enforcement can log-in, and another for victims, who can log-in and track their own kit.

Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc said it's "all with the goal of serving victims and preserving the public safety by preventing future victimizations by apprehending and prosecuting these offenders, many of whom are serial offenders."

He said the tracking system will allow them to be more effective.

"Our goal is to reduce the victims and hold accountable those offenders across the state," Bolduc said.

He said the State Patrol Crime Laboratory, which processes the sexual assault exam kits, has made good progress trying to catch up on a backlog that came when law enforcement began testing all kits, rather than only those most likely to result in prosecutions.