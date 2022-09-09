 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop near Waco

Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Georgia man Wednesday after finding nearly 400 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The traffic stop occurred at about 7:30 a.m. near Waco, after a trooper observed a Chrysler van make several traffic violations, the State Patrol said in a news release. During the stop, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search revealed cardboard boxes in the rear of the vehicle containing 387 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, Jimma Tot, 40, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was arrested for suspected possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Tot was lodged at the York County jail.

