 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

More than 30 pounds of cocaine, pills found in I-80 traffic stop in Seward County

  • 0

The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Saturday after finding more than 20 pounds of cocaine and more than 10 pounds of OxyContin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 382 on I-80, when a deputy observed a Mercedes SUV with an obscured license plate, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed an after-market compartment in the rear, where the drugs were found.

Seward County drugs

The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Saturday after finding cocaine and OxyContin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Samantha Francisco

Samantha Francisco
Julany Rivera

Julany Rivera

The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Francisco and Rivera were lodged in the Seward County jail.

People are also reading…

15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of girl's father, police say
'It's too young to die': 5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in car crash
Lincoln man was killed three days before police discovered body, court records say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'I send money to a lot of people': Herschel Walker responds to check woman claims was for abortion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News