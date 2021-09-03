 Skip to main content
Milford Police ask State Patrol to investigate officer-involved shooting
Milford Police ask State Patrol to investigate officer-involved shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Thursday in Milford.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to a State Patrol press release.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the preliminary investigation shows that at about 3:15 a.m., a Milford Police officer saw a vehicle parked at the Super Storage on U.S. 6 and approached the occupants, who were reportedly uncooperative.

When the driver sped away as the officer was standing near the front of the vehicle, the officer fired his weapon, striking the rear driver’s side tire of the vehicle, according to the press release.

The vehicle stopped north of Milford because of the flat tire.

Police arrested the driver, 21-year-old Tyrez Ashley of Kansas City, Missouri, on suspicion of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest and criminal impersonation.

He is in the Seward County Jail and hasn't yet been charged.

The Milford Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.

In a 1985 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court said a law enforcement officer may not use deadly force to prevent a suspect from fleeing unless the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect "poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others."

