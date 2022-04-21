Midwife facing felony charge of practicing in Nebraska without license

MADISON — A South Dakota woman ordered to stop practicing midwifery in Nebraska without a license is facing a felony charge in Madison County.

Judy Jones, 74, of Irene, South Dakota, appeared before County Judge Michael Long on Tuesday after she was charged with unlicensed practice of nurse midwifery on March 16. Stu Dornan, Jones’ attorney, requested a preliminary hearing to determine whether probable cause exists to bind the felony charge over to Madison County District Court.

It is alleged that Jones, after receiving a cease-and-desist order, practiced without having obtained a credential under the Uniform Credentialing Act between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2021. The charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 4 years’ imprisonment, a $25,000 fine or both. Post-release supervision also could be ordered if Jones is convicted.

Per the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the care that licensed midwife nurses are permitted to provide in Nebraska includes attendance at childbirth; prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care; normal obstetrical and gynecological services for women; and care for the newborn immediately following birth.

In Nebraska, only medical doctors or physician’s assistants under the direction of a medical doctor are able to perform a preplanned at-home-delivery, said Jeff Powell, the interim deputy director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Even licensed, certified nurse midwives cannot perform a preplanned delivery at a home, he said.

Jones had been ordered to stop practicing in Nebraska without a license in 1999, and Powell said Jones has not sought a license as a certified nurse midwife in the state.

In January 1993, Jones was permanently enjoined from practicing midwifery without a license in South Dakota after assisting in the at-home delivery of a child, according to South Dakota Supreme Court records.

This is not the first time she’s been accused of unlicensed midwifery practice. She assisted in two at-home births, one in August 1999 and one in March 2001 in Minnehaha County, South Dakota. And in April 2001, she was indicted on four counts of unlicensed practice of midwifery in connection with the two at-home births. Jones was previously found in contempt of the court’s 1993 injunction not to practice without a license.

Jones also had faced charges out of Custer County, Nebraska, in connection with the 2011 death of an infant boy. On April 15, 2011, Jones entered into a contract with the boy’s parents “to spiritually minister to and support (the mother) during her pregnancy and in the delivery of their child,” according to a civil case that Jones filed against law enforcement investigators and Custer County prosecutors in 2018.

On Sept. 24, 2011, the woman gave birth to the boy at home and with Jones’ services. Shortly after birth, the infant had difficulty breathing and Jones provided “rescue breathing” until the boy was transported to a medical center in Broken Bow. The boy was transported to a hospital in Kearney and then to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

He was placed on hospice care on Oct. 11 and died nine days later.

Jones had at one point faced felony charges in connection with the boy’s death, including manslaughter. The case saw numerous delays and, in October 2015, it was dismissed after prosecutors said the parties involved in the case no longer wished to proceed.

A Madison County victim/witness assistant said the alleged recipient of Jones’ Madison County services made reports to a hospital, apparently resulting in an investigation that incriminated her.

Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 6.

