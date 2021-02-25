 Skip to main content
McCook caseworker arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate
McCook caseworker arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate

  Updated
A caseworker at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook was arrested Thursday for unauthorized communication with an inmate.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Kerstan Slater, 29, for the unlawful communication, which is a Class IV felony.

Slater had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since October 2018. She worked exclusively at the 200-bed McCook prison as a unit caseworker, according to a news release. Slater resigned from her position.

