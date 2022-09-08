Marijuana grow operation found near Wisner, as authorities investigate fatal shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Y Road, about 7 miles north of Wisner.
The State Patrol said in a statement released Thursday that deputies found 65-year-old Gerald Ruskamp with a gunshot wound. Ruskamp was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"At this time, there are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting investigation. The investigation remains ongoing," the statement said.
As troopers and deputies from Wayne and Cuming counties worked to secure the scene and surrounding area, a marijuana grow operation was discovered on the property, according to the statement.
People are also reading…
Carl Ruskamp, 30, and Duane Ruskamp, 64, were both arrested on charges related to the grow operation. Both men are being held at the Thurston County Jail.
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.