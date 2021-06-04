Man with child in car is caught with 55 pounds of cocaine on Interstate 80 in Nebraska, troopers say

Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered more than 50 pounds of cocaine underneath the floorboards of a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers arrested Donavon Grange, 31, of Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of possession of more than 140 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, child abuse/neglect and no drug tax stamp, according to a news release.

Grange was traveling with a woman and a small child when he was pulled over near the Cozad interchange, according to the State Patrol. A spokesman said troopers, who became suspicious of criminal activity during the encounter, searched the car and found the drugs.

Grange was arrested and taken to the Dawson County jail. The woman and child were released.

