 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs dies in shootout in New Mexico
View Comments
editor's pick

Man wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs dies in shootout in New Mexico

A 36-year-old man who was wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has died in a shootout with federal agents near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol didn't name Benjamin Manley, but said a man was shot and killed after agents tried to stop a silver Chevrolet Impala attempting to circumvent a checkpoint on State Highway 185 near Las Cruces, after he failed to yield.

Benjamin Manley

Benjamin Manley

"The vehicle pursuit began and a male suspect fired multiple gunshots at agents. Agents returned fire," according to a press release Wednesday.

The next morning, the U.S. Marshals Service in Nebraska said they no longer were looking for Manley "based off the incident in New Mexico."

Former state employee alleges discrimination, retaliation by department COO in lawsuit

The pursuit ended west of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, where the man was taken to the hospital and he died.

Border Patrol said it wasn't immediately known whether his death was caused by the exchange of gunfire or was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Manley had been wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Group that oversees state's youth centers outlines suggested improvements

Council Bluffs police say he was believed to be the man who opened fire on a woman outside a gas station just off Interstate 29 on Thanksgiving night.

The woman told police she had gone in for coffee and as she headed back to her car, a white man started walking quickly toward her, then began firing shots. She drove away.

Her vehicle was struck by two rounds, but she was not physically injured.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sending love into the world in honor of a Lincoln ice cream institution
South of Downtown plan targets redevelopment that will not raise rents

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News