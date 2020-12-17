Man wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs dies in shootout in New Mexico

A 36-year-old man who was wanted for attempted murder in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has died in a shootout with federal agents near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol didn't name Benjamin Manley, but said a man was shot and killed after agents tried to stop a silver Chevrolet Impala attempting to circumvent a checkpoint on State Highway 185 near Las Cruces, after he failed to yield.

"The vehicle pursuit began and a male suspect fired multiple gunshots at agents. Agents returned fire," according to a press release Wednesday.

The next morning, the U.S. Marshals Service in Nebraska said they no longer were looking for Manley "based off the incident in New Mexico."

The pursuit ended west of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, where the man was taken to the hospital and he died.

Border Patrol said it wasn't immediately known whether his death was caused by the exchange of gunfire or was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Manley had been wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.