Man shot to death in Omaha hotel early New Year's Day

Less than three hours into 2021, Omaha reported its first homicide of the new year.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the Days Inn at 11515 Miracle Hills Drive for a reported shooting.

In a room at the hotel, officers found the body of James Reed, 26, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. A second man who was also wounded in the shooting suffered injuries police don't believe to be life-threatening.

Reed's death is being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP (7867).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.