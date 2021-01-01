 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in Omaha hotel early New Year's Day
Man shot to death in Omaha hotel early New Year's Day

Less than three hours into 2021, Omaha reported its first homicide of the new year.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the Days Inn at 11515 Miracle Hills Drive for a reported shooting.

In a room at the hotel, officers found the body of James Reed, 26, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. A second man who was also wounded in the shooting suffered injuries police don't believe to be life-threatening.

Reed's death is being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP (7867).

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

