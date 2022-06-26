 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child dies in prison

An inmate died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Clyde Hicks, 91, had been serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Hall County.

Officials from the Nebraska Correctional Services said Hicks began his sentence on Sept. 15, 2016.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever someone in law enforcement custody dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Husker News