Man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child dies in prison

An inmate died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Clyde Hicks, 91, had been serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Hall County.

Officials from the Nebraska Correctional Services said Hicks began his sentence on Sept. 15, 2016.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

