Man loses appeal over crash that killed Auburn woman, stepdaughter

Rachel Curry, a passenger in the pickup, died at the scene. Chloe Curry and her father, Michael Curry, who had been driving the truck, were taken to the hospital, where she died.

Otoe County sheriff's deputies searched the area with a police dog looking for the driver of the SUV, and a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter circled above, to no avail.

They used the name on the registration to find the owner, and learned Anthony, a Douglas County resident, had been driving. They found him later that night in Falls City, 57 miles south of the crash site.

Witnesses said the gray SUV had been heading north when he suddenly veered into the southbound lane. The pickup driver tried to avoid the crash but couldn't.

Anthony later said his lawyer had been ineffective for failing to hire or consult with an accident reconstructionist to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash. He claimed the SUV had "jerked violently" when he stepped on or released the accelerator.

But the court said the record didn't reveal whether trial counsel consulted with an expert prior to Anthony pleading no contest or whether Anthony informed his counsel of a possible defect.