Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in Valparaiso on Saturday night found an unidentified man dead in the trailer, according to authorities.

Rescue crews with the Valparaiso Fire Department found the Saunders County mobile home, 150 N. Oak St., fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release.

Firefighters found one man and a dog dead inside the mobile home, which was rendered a total loss in the fire, the agency said.

The Saunders County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death. And the Fire Marshal Agency is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

State Fire Marshal investigators are withholding the man's name until his identity is confirmed and family is notified, the agency said.

