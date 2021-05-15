 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in shootout with Fremont police
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Man killed in shootout with Fremont police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot and killed by Fremont police after firing at officers Friday.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found that the Fremont man came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response, striking the man, the state patrol said.

The 33-year-old, who hadn't been identified as of Saturday morning, was taken by ambulance to Fremont Methodist Health, where he died.

No officers were wounded. The state patrol is investigating the incident.

A grand jury will review the man's death, as is the case whenever a person dies in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

Utica man sentenced in connection to Lincoln man's stabbing death
Man loses appeal over crash that killed Auburn woman, stepdaughter
Judge begins hearing trial over permit denial for proposed poultry farm near Raymond Central school
Crime logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News