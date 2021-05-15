Man killed in shootout with Fremont police

A man was shot and killed by Fremont police after firing at officers Friday.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found that the Fremont man came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response, striking the man, the state patrol said.

The 33-year-old, who hadn't been identified as of Saturday morning, was taken by ambulance to Fremont Methodist Health, where he died.

No officers were wounded. The state patrol is investigating the incident.

A grand jury will review the man's death, as is the case whenever a person dies in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

