 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Man killed in shooting in Wayne County

  • Updated
  • 0

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in southern Wayne County.

Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting about 7:15 p.m.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene just north of the Wayne-Cuming county line. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, Thomas said. As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect was not in custody.

Thomas said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office requested that the State Patrol handle the investigation. 

Troopers used at least one drone to search the area, which is encompassed by several cornfields and a line of trees. It wasn’t known, however, if the suspect was still near the scene.

Additionally, troopers appeared to form a perimeter around the property where the incident occurred.

People are also reading…

Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death
Carbon monoxide from car left running in garage linked to deaths of three Omahans
Boy, 14, arrested in killing of man, 28, near Omaha Country Club
Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Forever chemicals' spread among people by moving underground, study says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News