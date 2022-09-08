Man killed in shooting in Wayne County

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in southern Wayne County.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting about 7:15 p.m.
Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene just north of the Wayne-Cuming county line. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, Thomas said. As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect was not in custody.
Thomas said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office requested that the State Patrol handle the investigation.
Troopers used at least one drone to search the area, which is encompassed by several cornfields and a line of trees. It wasn’t known, however, if the suspect was still near the scene.
Additionally, troopers appeared to form a perimeter around the property where the incident occurred.
