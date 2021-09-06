Man drowns while duck hunting at lake near North Platte

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent Sunday night drowning at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area.

The lake, commonly referred to as Maui Lake, is just east of North Platte along Interstate 80.

A 911 call at 8:35 p.m. Sunday reported that a man had been duck hunting when he swam into the water to retrieve a downed bird. He went under water and never resurfaced.

Deputies, conservation officers with Nebraska Game and Parks, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene. However, their efforts were hampered by nightfall, and the search was called off for the evening.

The search resumed on Monday. At about 8:30 a.m., members of the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body.

The name of the person is being withheld until Tuesday, pending notification of relatives. The case is considered accidental, and no foul play is suspected.

