Man charged in death of 4-month-old in Knox County
Man charged in death of 4-month-old in Knox County

NORFOLK -- A former Creighton man has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old earlier this year.

Deputy Knox County Attorney Samantha Holecek filed the charges Monday against 29-year-old Edward Stephan Davis, who is being held in jail in Brownwood, Texas, awaiting transfer back to Nebraska.

Davis is charged with manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death. Both are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In a news release, Holecek said Davis “cruelly punished” and caused the death of Ender Lee Davis on Jan. 13.

Bond has been set at $500,000.

