Man arrested with homemade weapon at Beatrice restaurant

Beatrice man waves homemade spear
BEATRICE — Beatrice police arrested a man Saturday who has been accused of waving a homemade weapon while at the Runza restaurant.
At about 7 p.m. police responded to the restaurant following reports that a man, later identified as Robert Vilda, 37, entered the business with a spear.
The weapon consisted of a long stick with a knife attached to the end of it, and arrest documents stated he was also carrying a shield.
The man allegedly started drinking out of the tea dispenser and refused to leave until a manager was on the phone with police. He then went outside and started swinging the spear, saying that people were out to get him.
Staff locked the doors to the restaurant. After police arrived, Vilda put down the spear and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failing to comply with orders.
Lincoln man jailed for threatening teen
Police arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man early Saturday after he allegedly threatened a teenager with a gun in a gas station parking lot near 27th and O streets.
LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to EZ Go at 2555 O St. at aout 1 a.m.
She said the 18-year-old victim told police a man in a gray Ford Mustang pointed a handgun at him and threatened him.
Officers found the vehicle still in the EZ Go parking lot. Spilker said the car started to drive away when they approached, but the driver, Jeremy Matthews, ultimately stopped.
Spilker said police arrested him after finding a realistic-looking BB gun on the floorboard and getting information from witnesses, who corroborated the report.
Matthews was taken to jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance for 11 Adderall pills on him for which he allegedly didn’t have a prescription.
Man accused of cutting woman’s ear
Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man after he allegedly cut a woman’s ear in front of her 11-year-old child.
LPD Officer Erin Spilker said at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday they were called to a home in the 6900 block of Whitewater Lane, north of 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old woman with a significant injury to her ear.
The woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital for the injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening.
Police arrested Buay Koka on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and child abuse.
Teen run over in skateboard accident
Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after accidentally being run over while riding a skateboard as he was holding onto the passenger side of another teen’s car.
LPD Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Gateway Mall parking lot.
Police arrived to find the boy, who said he fell from his skateboard and was run over by the car.
He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Spilker said police cited the driver for willful reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Offutt airman killed in Houston shooting
OMAHA — An airman visiting family while on leave from Offutt Air Force Base was fatally shot in Houston on Sunday.
Albert Castillo Jr. and his father, Albert Castillo Sr., were shot outside a home in southeast Houston at about 7 p.m. by a man armed with a AR-style rifle, according to the Houston Police Department.
Castillo Jr. was declared dead at the scene. Castillo Sr. was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to Houston police.
A GoFundMe organized by Castillo’s mother, Jennifer Ortiz, describes the 22-year-old as “a gentle soul.”
“(Castillo) was serving our country and impacting lives,” the GoFundMe page says. “His personality and gentle soul was the kindest we’ve ever known. Our family has received so much support from others who want to make an impact in his life as well.”
Omaha school staffer arrested for child porn
OMAHA — A staff member of an Omaha middle school was arrested last month on suspicion of distributing child pornography.
Brandon Lanza was booked into the Douglas County Jail on July 28.
Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Friday that the 39-year-old faces a charge of distribution of child pornography.
In an email to Davis Middle School staff and families, the school announced the arrest of a staff member.
“It is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member’s employment with the district,” the email said.
The Davis Middle School website listed Lanza as an IT specialist.
The administration recommended that the school board terminate the staff member’s employment, according to the email.