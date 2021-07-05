 Skip to main content
Madison teen drowns in lake along Nebraska-South Dakota border
Madison teen drowns in lake along Nebraska-South Dakota border

A 16-year-old Madison boy drowned in Lake Yankton along the Nebraska-South Dakota border near Gavins Point Dam on Sunday evening, and his body was recovered by emergency responders from both states.

The boy had tried to float from the swimmer’s beach across the lake on an inflatable flotation device, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Witnesses said the boy tried to stand, lost his balance, fell into the water and didn’t resurface. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Witnesses called 911 at 3:22 p.m. and Nebraska conservation officers, a Cedar County Sheriff’s deputy, U.S. Corps of Engineers park rangers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers used boats and drones to look for the boy, whose body was recovered at 8:30 p.m.

Officials have not released his name.

Rescue workers, including two dive teams, from 12 agencies in Nebraska and South Dakota responded to search for the boy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

