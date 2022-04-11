Madison County man dies after clothing catches on fire, authorities say

A 72-year-old Madison County man died Monday morning after his clothes caught on fire while he was burning trash on his property northwest of Norfolk, according to authorities.
Stanley E. Acklie died of fire-related injuries, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said in a news release.
A neighbor called police shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning and said a fire was burning out of control on Acklie's property at 84425 50th Ave., Volk said in the release.
First responders found Acklie's body near the flames, which were burning among outbuildings on the property, Volk said.
A witness told deputies they found Acklie's body after noticing the fire and trying to alert the 72-year-old property owner. Acklie had been burning trash on the property in the lead-up to his death, when investigators determined his clothing caught fire, according to the sheriff.
Police believe Acklie tried to remove his clothing but succumbed to the heat and flames, Volk said.
