loc/120322/A4/state_merged

Four arrested in Omaha girl’s slaying

OMAHA — Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets Wednesday night.

Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found Elliott’s body.

Police said Thursday that 19-year-old Kash Davis, 19-year-old Jarrious Hill, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Elliott’s death. Spencer and Washington are also suspected of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a news release.

Elliott was a sophomore at Omaha North High School, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said.In a letter sent to Omaha North families, Principal Collette Nero said the school was deeply saddened by Elliott’s death and offered “heartfelt sympathy” to her family.(tncms-asset)488138d9-bfa8-55c0-8fb6-024d1fbd4913[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)1a9035cc-71b6-11ed-8fdf-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)d5f075e2-71a8-11ed-ac75-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)b5f65f83-44d6-5b25-9722-e0969e774ab8[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)b39b44c7-56ee-5cc9-b9b8-66bd2ea7e73d[4](/tncms-asset)

Fire destroys rural Scottsbluff business

SCOTTSBLUFF — A fire destroyed a rural Scottsbluff business Thursday.

Scottsbluff Rural firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a fire at 240207 Sea Gull Road, the site of Triple C Holdings Trucking Company. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank said arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Gering, Mitchell and Minatare fire departments were called out, and later supplanted by Morrill, Bayard and Banner County fire departments because of a need for water. The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Fire Department and City of Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded.

Crews battled the fire for more than an hour, and remained on scene throughout the afternoon.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the fire and was hospitalized.

Schank estimated damages at $2 million. A malfunctioning oil boiler has been identified as the cause of the fire, she said.

Bayard woman killed in Thursday crash

SCOTTSBLUFF — A Bayard woman died as the result of a crash near Melbeta on Thursday.

Syrena Parks, 25, died at Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska 92 just west of Melbeta.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m., according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol.(tncms-asset)37fed222-725a-11ed-b810-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Parks was driving a Buick Park Avenue east on when her vehicle crossed the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150.

Parks was transported by helicopter to the Scottsbluff hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup, Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyoming, was also transported to Regional West, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation