Lincoln police arrest burglar at car dealership
Lincoln police arrest burglar at car dealership

  • Updated
Lincoln police arrested a man Saturday night who they say is responsible for stealing two BMWs from Winners Circle Auto Center last week as he was attempting to burglarize the business again.

Just before midnight, police were called to the auto dealership at 702 West O St. after a caller reported sounds of breaking glass, Lincoln police said Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Jesan Edmiston at the scene, and he attempted to flee from officers on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstruction of a peace officer.

According to police, Edmiston is the person responsible for stealing two BMWs from the same auto dealership a few days earlier. The cars are valued at $44,000 combined.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

