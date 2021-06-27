Lincoln police arrest burglar at car dealership

Lincoln police arrested a man Saturday night who they say is responsible for stealing two BMWs from Winners Circle Auto Center last week as he was attempting to burglarize the business again.

Just before midnight, police were called to the auto dealership at 702 West O St. after a caller reported sounds of breaking glass, Lincoln police said Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Jesan Edmiston at the scene, and he attempted to flee from officers on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstruction of a peace officer.

According to police, Edmiston is the person responsible for stealing two BMWs from the same auto dealership a few days earlier. The cars are valued at $44,000 combined.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.