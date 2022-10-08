 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

  • 0

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska.

Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.

This drug is killing a record number of Americans, and most of them aren't even aware of taking it. This is how illicit fentanyl is fueling the opioid crisis in America.

Between October 2020 and June 2021, Eddings conspired with at least nine people to distribute methamphetamine. During that time, federal prosecutors say he purchased and distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamines.

After serving his sentence, Eddings will be placed on supervised release for five years. 

The case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

People are also reading…

Jury convicts Lincoln man of manslaughter for crash that killed speeding motorcyclist
Iowa man arrested after traffic stop near Lincoln led to drugs, court records say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News