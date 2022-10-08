Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska.

Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.

Between October 2020 and June 2021, Eddings conspired with at least nine people to distribute methamphetamine. During that time, federal prosecutors say he purchased and distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamines.

After serving his sentence, Eddings will be placed on supervised release for five years.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.