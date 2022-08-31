Lincoln judge says Phelps County's insurer doesn't have to pay $1M judgment in case where jailer raped woman

Phelps County's insurer doesn't have to pay a $1,060,000 judgment in favor of a woman and against the former correctional officer who sexually abused her at the county jail, a Lincoln judge has ruled.

The woman, who lives in Furnas County, sued Louis Campana Jr., as well as Phelps County, Sheriff Gene Samuelson and a jail supervisor in 2016, alleging they failed to prevent a jail employee from sexually assaulting her.

By then, Campana already had been charged and served a 20-month prison sentence for two counts of sexual abuse of an inmate.

He was released in 2015.

In the federal lawsuit that followed, the woman's attorney, Joy Shiffermiller, said Campana repeatedly sexually assaulted her in June 2012 while she was in the jail for writing bad checks.

She alleged that the sheriff and another jailer who hired Campana were aware of his sexual abuse of inmates or should have been.

Another guard alerted Samuelson to suspicious behavior involving Campana and inmates in May 2012, but he was allowed to keep working at the jail until he was placed on leave in mid-July following an investigation.

Prosecutors said the investigation showed he had provided inmates with candy and pop, did favors for them and later demanded sex, saying the women owed him, and used part of the cell block that wasn't monitored by video cameras to get away with it.

In 2017, a federal magistrate judge dismissed the county, sheriff and jail supervisor from the lawsuit, and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision in 2018 saying, while in hindsight there may have been "certain failings," there was no evidence they knew Campana posed an obvious risk of physical assault to female prisoners.

Campana didn't contest the case.

And on Sept. 27, 2018, Judge John M. Gerrard awarded a judgment against him of $810,000 to compensate the woman for her damages, plus $250,000 in punitive damages as punishment.

Last year, the woman sued Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association in Lancaster County District Court alleging the group that organizes Phelps County's risk-management pool had a statutory duty to pay because, in part, it happened while Campana was on the job.

On the other side, attorney Charles Campbell argued that because NIRMA didn't defend Campana in his individual capacity, he was personally liable for the judgment.

In an order this week, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret agreed with Campbell.

She said the suit against Campana fell squarely within the scope of the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act, which exempts claims "arising out of assault, battery, false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, libel, slander, misrepresentation, deceit, or interference with contract rights," as this one is.

Campana was last known to live in Grand Island. But his current address is unknown, meaning the judgment is likely to end up being largely symbolic.